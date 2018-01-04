RTSA to prosecute drivers throwing rubbish from their vehicles

The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) wishes to warn that drivers who throw articles such as litter and rubbish from their vehicles will be fined or face prosecution.

It is against the Road Traffic Act No. 11 of 2002 for any person to throw articles from a vehicle.

Therefore drivers that will be found wanting will be liable to a fine of K300.00 or sentenced to three months simple imprisonment upon conviction or both.

Drivers are therefore urged to follow the provisions of the law. Even if they are not personally responsible, drivers who allow passengers to throw any articles from their vehicles will face fines.

Additionally, drivers who are not responsible will either have to convince the guilty party to own up or cover the cost of the fine themselves.

The RTSA is evoking Section 103 of the Road Traffic Act No. 11 of 2002 in a bid to provide a sustainable road transport system and prevent the undesignated throwing of articles from vehicles.

The latter is provided for under Section 103, Sub-section (2) of the Road Traffic Act No. 11 of 2002:

“If any person throws from any vehicle an article that is in itself dangerous or that in the circumstance of the case or is likely to cause danger to other persons, that person commits an offence.

That person commits an offence and shall be liable, upon conviction, to a fine not exceeding one thousand penalty units, or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding three months or both”.

The Agency further wishes to urge the general public to report motorists that are violating this provision of the law to the RTSA through the toll free line 983 what’s app line 0965 429499.

This is contained in a statement issued to QTV News by RTSA Head of Public Relations Fredrick Mubanga.