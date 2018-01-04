Resignation of Kalaba should worry PF – Ng’oma

Political Scientist Dr. Alex Ng’oma says the resignation of Foreign Affairs Minister Harry Kalaba should serve as a warning to the PF Administration.

Dr. Ng’oma tells QTV News via telephone that Mr. Kalaba is a confidant of President Edgar Lungu who worked closely with him in the last four three to four years.

Dr. Ng’oma states that it is for this reason that his resignation should not be taken seriously.

He says this is a clear indication that there is a problem within the ruling party.

He says the PF should take stock of what is happening and take remedial measures in addressing the challenges that may exist.