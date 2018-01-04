FAZ to unveil KoPa Jersey at 2018 CHAN

The Football Association of Zambia has made a brave move by launching an in-house kit that will be worn by Zambia at the 2018 CHAN finals that kick off on January 12, 2018 in Morocco.

Zambia has struggled to secure a long-term major kit deal after parting ways with Nike over two years ago.

FAZ Communications Manager Desmond Katongo tells QTV News in a statement that this is the first step by the Association to grow its commercial arm and to create additional, profitable revenue streams.

Katongo says the brand, named KoPa, represents the best of Zambian football and the new Zambia kit is a true reflection of all the positive attributes in the Zambian game.

He says the new kit will be unveiled at the CHAN tournament in Morocco and the distribution of replica jerseys will begin shortly after.

Katongo states that the KoPa brand will be manufactured to international standard, will be available to FAZ members, other sporting associations and institutions and the general public, at affordable prices to meet the needs of the market.

He says the growth opportunities for the brand stretch beyond Zambia’s borders and an international variant of the brand will be available to clients in overseas markets.

