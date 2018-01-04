Cholera cases hit 2, 000 mark, with 50 deaths

Government has ordered that all schools at primary, secondary, including tertiary level that opened this week countrywide to close down in view of the cholera outbreak.

The Cholera cases have so far surged to 2,047 cumulative as of 3rd January, 2018 with 50 deaths recorded since the outbreak in October last year.

And government has clarified that universities and colleges will also remain closed in view of the outbreak whose numbers keep on escalating.

Addressing a media briefing in Lusaka, Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya says the closure of the schools is in an effort to facilitate for the cholera vaccinations which is scheduled to begin in the next 10 days.

He states that the decision for schools to remain closed will be revisited on 30th January 2018 to ascertain whether it is safe for the schools to reopen or not.

He has explained that the closure is in line with SI 79 and during the closure of the schools a thorough check on the water and sanitation conditions will be conducted in all schools.

He says the closure of schools country is to avoid importing of cholera cases from epicenters to other parts of the country by children going to boarding schools.

And General Education Minister who is also acting higher education minister Dr. Dennis Wanchinga says the two ministries will collaborate and support the ministry of health in fighting the scourge.