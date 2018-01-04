Anything claiming life is a threat to national security – Chimese

Zambia Air Force Commander Lieutenant General Eric Chimese says anything that claims lives is a threat to national security and needs to be combated.

And LT General Chimese has pledged continued military presence in Lusaka until the cholera epidemic is contained.

He says cholera has become a security threat because of the number of lives that have so far been lost.

Gen Chimense says according to the national constitution and the defence code, the military is tasked to respond to any threat of national security threat saying the presence of the military in the city of Lusaka is justified.

The ZAF Commander also says the military will not abandon the cleaning programme in town until the local authority and the general public find a way of sustaining the exercise.

He has called on the general public to own the clean-up campaign and ensure that they avoid indiscriminate disposal of garbage.

LT Gen Chimense has since commended the troops for the good work they have done in collecting garbage and unblocking drainages.

He was speaking in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia where he is attending a specialized technical committee meeting on defence, safety and security.

And LT Gen Chimense says Zambia remains committed in its role of fostering regional and continental peace.

LT General Chimense says Zambia supports initiatives by the African union that states that Africa should find a way of resolving its own problems.

And Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia Susan Sikaneta has commended the defence forces for the drive against cholera in Lusaka.

Ms Sikaneta who is also Zambia’s permanent representative to the African union has also commended the commander in chief, President Edgar Lungu for directing the defence forces to help clean up the city.

This is contained in a statement issued to qtv news by Zambia Embassy, Addis Ababa First Secretary –Press & Tourism Inutu Mwanza.