Alicia Keys Wants Out Of Husband Swizz Beatz’s Car Leasing Lawsuit

(AllHipHop News) Alicia Keys is fighting to be dismissed from a $16.5 million lawsuit filed against her and husband Swizz Beatz by luxury car company bosses.
In September of 2017, lawyers for Metro Gem Leasing sued Swizz, 39, and Alicia’s company, AK Worldwide Productions, accusing the producer of reselling and fraudulently using leased luxury cars after he defaulted on the leases.
In the complaint, the couple are accused of having five leasing agreements in default, including a $155,000 Range Rover and $600,000 Ferrari F12.
According to The Blast, 36-year-old Alicia has filed papers claiming she was not involved in the agreements, that her name is not included in any agreements, and that to the best of her knowledge, any cars were returned.
The “Fallin'” singer also accuses executives at the leasing firm of trying to involve her in the suit to maximise the potential payout.
Swizz, real name Kasseem Dean, has filed a separate motion looking to dismiss the case, accusing Metro Gem Leasing bosses of trying to obtain money from him due to his status as a public figure.