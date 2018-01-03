ZAFFICO challenged to disclose how much it has raised from Mukula

The Zambia Council for Social Development (ZCSD) has challenged the Zambia Forestry and Forest Industries Corporation Limited (ZAFFICO) to tell the nation how much money it has raised through the sale of confiscated Mukula logs.

The organization is furthermore challenging ZAFFICO to tell the nation how many Mukula logs it has in its possession and how much it is expected to get from the sale of these infamous logs.

ZCSD Executive Director Lewis Mwape has told QTV News that for as long as the government through ZAFFICO and Ministry of Defense has failed to give convincing reasons, the recently export of Mukula logs to China remains a suspicious deal.

Mr. Mwape states that ZAFFICO ought to be transparent in the manner it is handling the sale of confiscated Mukula logs because people are suspecting that there must be something wrong with the exportation of this specie.