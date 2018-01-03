Same energy in cleaning Lusaka should be used in fighting corruption – Kapoma

Governance Activist David Kapoma notes that President Edgar Lungu has taken an unpopular and brave decision to rid Lusaka’s Central Business District of the parasites that are street vendors saying this is an excellent move.

Mr. Kapoma says it is a well documented fact that the PF’s rise to power has largely been based on its pro poor policy saying this has encouraged street vending to cement itself in daily lives of the people.

Mr. Kapoma is also calling on President Lungu to do this with his own cabinet and deal with the many challenges this country is faced with.

He says it is an open secret that corruption is rife in the PF administration.

He adds that President Lungu stated when he recently went to Washington DC in the US that all those claiming that there was corruption in his administration should provide evidence.

Mr. Kapoma has since urged President Lungu to use the law effectively and rid this country of corruption by removing the ‘dirt’ that is his ministers and government officials who are corrupt.