PF reassures Zambians

The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) has reassured the nation that it does not and will not condone any form of corruption.

PF Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri says in the fight against corruption as Patriotic Front, Zambians can be assured that there are no sacred cows because the party understands the weight of responsibility that comes with the people-given mandate to govern.

Mrs. Phiri is inviting all members of the public with information also known as whistle blowers to tender in any evidence of any corruption with the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

She also notes that Zambians should have faith in institutions and that ACC was established to deal with any form of corruption.

She says whistle blowers must therefore be encouraged to report any such corrupt occurrences to responsible institutions that have the mandate to investigate and prosecute.

The PF Deputy Secretary General is also calling on law enforcement agencies to find ways of focusing on the merits and demerits of any reported corrupt activities.

Mrs. Phiri says her party stands ready to stand with these important institutions because it is opposed to any form of corruption.

This is contained in a statement issued to QTV News by PF Media Director Sunday Chanda.