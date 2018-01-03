PF govt has increased electricity output – Mabumba

Energy Minister David Mabumba says the patriotic front government, is the only government which has increased electricity output into the national grid since Zambia got its independence.

Mr. Mabumba says as long as he remains minister, the country will shall experience positive energy reforms, through a transformative agenda.

He says this will be done in both the petroleum and electricity sector.

He says the power deficit which the country experienced in the year 2015 due to climate change , has enabled the PF government use it as an advantage to invest in the energy sector.

H e says ever since, the country has never experienced power deficits and load shedding, a move he says is progressive.