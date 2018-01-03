MNT urges Zambians to reject ‘expired politicians’

The Movement for National Transformation (MNT) has called on Zambians to strongly reject what it has termed as recycled politicians.

MNT Leader Daniel Shimunza says anyone who has served at least two terms of office before, fits this profile.

Mr. Shimunza laments that since independence, the nation has recycled the same people hoping that when they are in a new party they have changed, and will foster development and the so much needed changes.

He says Zambia does not need politicians who regroup after leaving government saying this is the time to have fresh blood in government.

Mr. Shimunza contends that Zambia needs new ideas, and those that drive them.

He states that the likes of Harry Kalaba, Lucky Mulusa, and Chishimba Kambwili are all part to the PF government’s problems that have caused human suffering since 2011.

Mr. Shimunza says these people should not come back in government again.