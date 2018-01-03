Harry Kalaba resigns as Foreign Affairs Minister

Foreign Affairs Minister Harry Kalaba has resigned from his cabinet position.

Mr. Kalaba says he cannot continue in government and watch those who are expected to end corruption, in the forefront of looting public resources.

Announcing his resignation in a statement shared on his Facebook page today, Mr. Kalaba says his conscious cannot allow him to continue serving as Foreign Affairs Minister in the PF government.

He says he has dropped his resignation letter as Foreign Affairs Minister with President Edgar Lungu – a position he has cherished and held for over 4 years.

Mr. Kalaba says he has taken his decision to resign as Foreign Affairs Minister with a heavy heart but quite succinctly with a clear and resolved mind.

The former Foreign Affairs Minister says he has no shed of doubt that this was a necessary undertaking and an unavoidable one looking at the path the country has taken – a path of insatiable greed and shame which is clearly unacceptable and unsuitable.

He says those in office cannot not proceed to manage national affairs with cold indifference.