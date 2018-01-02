Two die, 18 injured in Nakonde road traffic accident

Two people have died while 18 others have sustained injuries in a road accident involving a Higer bus belonging to Miracle Express and a stationery Tanzanian Scania truck.

Both the police and Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) have confirmed the development to QTV news that the accident involving a Bus registration number ALK 8885 with 26 passengers driven by Bernard Chimba who died on the spot and a Tanzanian goods truck registration number T437 AZR happened at a place called Ilendela about six kilometers from the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) barrier near Nakonde district.

RTSA Head of Public Relations Fredrick Mubanga says the driver of the truck who died 30 minutes after the road crash has not yet been identified.

Mr. Mubanga explains that this was after the stationery truck developed a mechanical fault and was not properly secured causing obstruction of the roadway resulting into the bus hitting into it.

He says it was established that the rains caused poor visibility on the part of the driver of the bus resulting into the bus failing to stop and colliding with the truck.

He discloses that occupants of the Bus and one passenger on the truck sustained injuries and bruises and are admitted at Nakonde District Hospital.

And Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo says due to the impact, the driver of the bus died on the spot and a lorry boy identified as Wilfred Mabula aged 24 of Dar E Salaam, Tanzania who was in the stationery truck also died upon arrival at the hospital.