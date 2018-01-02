Lusaka man drinks doom after finding girlfriend in a compromising situation

A twenty two year old man of Lusaka is receiving treatment at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) after he drunk doom after finding his girlfriend in a compromising situation with another boy.

UTH Public Relations Officer Natalie Mashikolo has confirmed the development to QTV News that the man’s condition is stable and his recovering.

Ms Mashikolo has also disclosed that a 17 year old girl was also taken to the hospital after being allegedly dragged and raped at a party she had gone to on New Year’s Eve.

She says another 14 year old girl was also sexually assaulted at another party adding that both victims were seen and treated.

She states that the Accidents and Emergency Unit treated a 21 year old male of Misisi Compound who was stabbed in one Eye, Head, left chick and had part of his ear bit after being attacked by his neighbors whom he picked a quarrel with on New Year’s Eve.

Ms Mashikolo says the man is currently admitted and in a stable condition.

In another development a master of ceremony had his drink laced with an unknown substance during a function he was hired for at Mulungushi Service Club.

The UTH Public Relations Officer says the hospital did not record any major road traffic accidents except for three accidents involving private vehicles.