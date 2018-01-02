Jean Kapata must be fired – TPAZ

The Timber Producers Association of Zambia (TPAZ) says Lands and Natural Resources Minister Jean Kapata should be fired for mismanaging Mukula Trees.

TPAZ Vice President Charles Masange says Ms Kapata has lamentably failed to manage her ministry and that she must be fired or taken to another ministry.

Mr. Masange tells QTV News that the recent exportation of Mukula Tree to China where about 20 trucks laden with the infamous Mukula Logs is one case in point

He says Zambia can earn a lot of revenue from Mukula if well managed

Meanwhile, PeP President Sean Tembo says government should clarify on the issues surrounding the exportation of Mukula logs.