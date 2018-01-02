Govt intercepted 466 trucks carrying Mukula logs

Home Affairs Minister Steven Kampyongo has disclosed that 466 trucks carrying Mukula Logs suspected to have been illegally harvested were intercepted and detained in various parts of the country as they were transiting through Zambia during the deployment of the defense and security wings of government.

The Home Affairs Minister has also disclosed that the Zambia Police Service has instituted investigations on suspected UPND and Patriotic Front cadres who intercepted 11 containerized trucks laden with Mukula logs in Shimabala area.

Acting Government Spokesperson Steven Kampyongo says all the suspected cadres will be treated as suspected criminals who engaged in illegalities.

Speaking at a joint Press Briefing with Minister of Defense Davies Chama, Lands and Natural Resources Minister Jean Kapata, Mr. Kampyongo says 272 were verified to have had legal documents to export the Mukula logs from the originating country countries and were allowed to exit Zambia.

Mr. Kampyongo explains that one hundred and ninety four trucks could not be cleared because they did not have legal documents to export the Mukula logs from the originating country and were forfeited to the state.

He further adds that more illegal harvested logs are being impounded mainly from North Western Province and Western province where government is yet to deploy the defense and security wing to assist the ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.

Meanwhile Mr. Kampyongo says the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has allowed concession license holder to move Mukula Logs that were legally harvested before the ban.

He explains that those who wish to transport the Mukula timber beyond the 100 Kilometers radius are required to process it into sawn timber, using a sawmill before transporting.