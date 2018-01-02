E-voucher system a disaster – Mapani

The opposition UPND says there is need to re-visit the manner in which the e-voucher registration is handled.

And the party says Agriculture Minister Dora Siliya must be ashamed for claiming that the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) being implemented under the E-Voucher system is progressing well and has so far covered a total of 100 districts going beyond the 500,000 mark out of the 1,000,000 targeted farmers.

UPND Chairman for Rural Reconstruction and Development Moono Mapani tells QTV News that his office has been going round to check on how the farming activities are going on but that to their surprise a lot of farmers have not yet received their inputs.

Mr. Mapani states that the PF Government has lamentably failed to manage the agriculture sector and that they have made it worse as compared to the MMD.

He says this is January and yet the majority farmers do not have the inputs.

He adds that the Agriculture Minister is becoming a threat to national food security.

Mr. Mapani says in other countries, Ms Siliya could have resigned by now on moral grounds because she has failed the farmers.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mapani has advised those who are being fired from government to stop exposing corruption in government with a view to get sympathy from the people.

He says every Zambian citizen is aware of the massive corruption in the PF Government and that those who are in government should resign if they do not want to be part of the corrupt team unlike exposing it when they are fired.