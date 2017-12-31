Former PF, MMD senior officials join NDC

Former Health Minister in the MMD Government Levison Mumba has joined the newly formed opposition party the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Others who have also joined the NDC include former Energy Deputy Minister Angela Chifire and former justice Permanent Secretary Joseph Akafumba.

Former PF Deputy Secretary General Bridget Attanga and former Zambia Railway’s Managing Director Professor Attanga have also joined the NDC.

The five prominent political figures have since been co-opted into the Central committee the highest decision making wing of the NDC.

And NDC Political Consultant Chishimba Kambwili has expressed happiness that the newly formed party has continued to grow three months after its formation.

Mr. Kambwili says the coming on board of new member’s to the NDC is a sign that the political grouping is poised to form Government in 2021.

Mr. Kambwili has disclosed that several prominent political figures, lawmakers and former Minister’s have shown growing political groupings in the country.