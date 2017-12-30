Zimba welcomes firing of Mulusa

The Islamic Supreme Council of Zambia notes that the firing of National Planning Development Minister Lucky Mulusa should work as an eye opener to cabinet ministers to perform accordingly.

Mr. Zimba tells QTV News that it seems some ministers are too comfortable in office and they have forgotten that there are there to serve the people.

He says he is pleased with President Lungu because he was too relaxed in taking such decisions.

Mr. Zimba expects President Lungu to also consider making reshuffles to his cabinet come next year saying some ministers have failed to perform in their respective ministries.