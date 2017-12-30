Trading places in markets to be shut tomorrow

The Ministry of Health has announced that it will tomorrow shut down all trading places in markets around the central business district to facilitate for a thorough clean up exercise to be headed by the defence forces.

The operation will start at 04hrs tomorrow.

Speaking when he held a meeting with heads and representatives of the three defence wings Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya said the shutting down of trading places and clean up exercise is in response to President Edgar Lungu’s directive for the defense forces to join in averting the outbreak of cholera.

Dr Chitalu says the defense forces will tomorrow lead the operation and they will be supported by the community and members of the public in thoroughly cleaning up the CBD.

He has since commended the armed forces for their quick response to the president’s directive and their vigor in containing the outbreak.

The extra ordinary national epidemic preparedness prevention control management committee meeting was attended by Zambia army commander Paul Mihova, ZNS commandant Lieutenant General Nathan Mulenga, Zambia air force commander Eric Chimense and Zambia police deputy inspector general Malcolm Mulenga.

Others in attendance where representatives from the Lusaka city council, marketers and street vendors associations.

And Lusaka Deputy Mayor Mary Chilando says the council will engage more people to help in the operation using funds that have been given to the council by the ministry of health.

And the street vendors association has appealed to other street vendors to be cooperative to allow for the successful operation of the cleanup exercise tomorrow.