RTSA Grants Road Tax Payment Extension

The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has given a 14 days grace period within which motorists should acquire motor vehicle and trailer road tax and road service licences for the year 2018.

RTSA Head of Public Relations Fredrick Mubanga tells QTV News that all motorists and Public Service Vehicle Operators have been given an extension of up to the 14th January, 2018 to pay for the required licenses.

Mr. Mubanga says there will be no enforcement of the validity of the said documents until the stated grace period has expired and that law enforcement agencies are being informed accordingly. T

He explains that the Agency is providing this grace period to accommodate the licensing needs of all motorists.

Mr. Mubanga states that the extension does not include the certificate of fitness and the test certificates as the two relate to the road-worthiness and the safety of the vehicle.

He says RTSA hopes that the public will utilize the extension to comply with the law and pay for all road licences.

The RTSA Head of Public Relations has advised motorists not wait for the last minute to renew their road licenses, fitness, driver’s licenses and road service licenses.