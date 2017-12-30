President Lungu, HH congratulates George Weah

President Edgar Lungu has congratulated Liberia’s President-elect George Weah for his victory following that country’s run-off Presidential election on 26th December, 2017.

Former football star George Weah was elected as Liberia’s president.

He has succeeded Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Africa’s first elected female president, in Liberia’s first democratic handover in decades.

In his congratulatory message, President Lungu says Mr. Weah’s victory represents the triumph of democracy and renewed hope for Liberia cementing its democratic credentials.

President Lungu says Liberia is a transformed nation that has demonstrated that the will of the people is supreme.

He says the victory of Mr. Weah also represents the affirmation that it’s possible to have a smooth power transfer from one party to another.

He adds that this is a proud moment for Africa.

The President has also wished Mr. Weah and the people of Liberia and a prosperous 2018.

This is contained in a statement issued to QTV News by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda.

Meanwhile, UPND President Hakainde Hichilema says he is encouraged by Mr. Weah’s indomitable spirit in winning the presidency after 12 years of trying.

Mr. Hichilema says his win marks 73 years since Liberia experienced a democratic transition of power.

He says as the first son of Africa to have been voted FIFA’s world player of the year and to have won the Ballon d’Or for Europe’s best player, he has managed to break records at the tender age of 51.

The UPND Leader is sure that Mr. Weah’s presidency will be punctuated by many more auspicious milestones.