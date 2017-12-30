MUZ Kansanshi mine branch extols PF on Chingola – Solwezi road works

The Mine Workers Union of Zambia (MUZ) has applauded the Patriotic Front Government over the speedy works on Solwezi – Chingola road and the dual carriageway on the Independence Avenue.

MUZ Kansanshi Mine Branch Chairperson Happy Messiah states that the works done so far shows that the Patriotic Front Government under the leadership of President Edgar Lungu does not segregate in terms of taking development to all parts of the country.

Speaking during the end of year meeting where Patriotic Front North Western Province Chairperson Jackson Kungo was guest of honor, Mr. Messiah says the union will support the Government of the day because as a union they had an obligation to.

He also praised the Provincial Chairman for his continuous engagement with stakeholders in the Province.

He however appealed to Mr. Kungo to appeal to the office of the Provincial Minister, Permanent Secretary and District Commissioners to open their doors to the union.

He further appealed to Government through the ruling party’s Provincial Chairperson to expedite the works on the township roads.

And Mr. Kungo says the PF Government is committed to deliver development to all parts of the country including North Western Province as evidenced with the expansion of the Independence Avenue and the soon to be completed Solwezi Chingola road.

He says president Lungu has a passion for North Western Province and wants to see the province develop just like any other place.