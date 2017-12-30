Govt releases K192 million for combating Cholera

A total of K192 million has been released for emergency reticulation in severely hit cholera areas of Misisi, Kanyama, Chipata and Bauleni to be supplied with free water.

Since the outbreak of the diseases in October this year, at least 1,150 cholera cases have been recorded cumulatively with 168 undergoing treatment and 41 deaths recorded as of yesterday 29th December 2016.

Special Assistant to the President Amos Chanda told journalists that the treasury has been directed to work closely with the ministry of health and other line ministries to provide all the necessary funding for averting the outbreak.

Mr. Chanda says more resources will be released to help avert the situation.

He says President Lungu has since appealed to other stakeholders to come on board and provide resources including human resources to help avert the situation

He has noted that the outbreak is linked to intake of contaminated water from shallow wells and unsanitary conditions in residential and public affected areas.

Meanwhile Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya says his ministry is closely working with the ministry of local government so as to open a central cholera centre where people affected by the diseases or with suspected cases can be taken looking at the escalating numbers.

Dr Chilufya says preparations for opening up the epi-centre have reached an advanced stage and members of the public will soon be communicated to once all is set.