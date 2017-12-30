Army worms spotted in Chief Madzimawe’s chiefdom

The infamous army worms have been spotted Senior Chief Madzimawe’s chiefdom in eastern province leaving farmers in a panic mood.

Confirming the development to Q news senior chief Madzimawe of the Ng’oni speaking people, says most farms and fields in his areas have been attacked by army worms a situation that requires quick intervention from government.

The traditional leader has called on government to quickly come in and help farmers address the situation before all their crops are eaten up by the army worms.

He notes that if the situation is not addressed soon framers will lose their crops and it might result in hunger being experienced next year.

The traditional leader has however revealed that framers in that most farmers in his area already received framing inputs of seeds and fertilizer.

He has stated that if the army worms are contained then it will be a good farming season for the farmers in the area as there is adequate rainfall of normal to above normal being experienced in the area.