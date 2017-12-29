‘Suspicious transfers, retirements’ in public service irks ZCTU

The Zambia Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) says it is concerned with the large number of transfers and retirements among public service workers on suspicious grounds.

ZCTU President Chishimba Nkole says this has largely impacted on the productivity of the public service because workers are performing their duties under fear and intimidation.

He says the congress is concerned that the said transfers and forced retirements are being used to settle political scores, which is not healthy for Zambia’s democracy.

Mr. Chishimba has since appealed to government to step in and stop the vice as it poses a negative effect on the delivery of public service.

Meanwhile, the ZCTU President has stated that the economic hardships the country has faced in 2017 has resulted into workers failing to afford basic needs, which he says is unfortunate.

And Mr. Chishimba has described the agriculture sector in 2017 as pathetic.

He there is urgent need for corrective measures to improve the performance of the sector.