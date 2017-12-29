NDC condemns firing of Mulusa

Opposition National Democratic Congress has charged that the firing of former minister of national planning development Lucky Mulusa is a clear indication that President Edgar lungu does not want and will not tolerate anyone with different views to be part of his cabinet.

President Edgar Lungu on Wednesday fired Minister of National Development and Planning Lucky Mulusa and also revoked the nomination of Mr. Mulusa as a nominated Member of Parliament.

NDC Spokesperson Eric Chanda has alleged that the fact that the reasons behind the firing of Mr. Mulusa clearly indicates that he was fired for speaking the truth about the electricity situation in the country and the procurement of the fire tenders.

Mr Chanda has wondered how a well performing minister could be fired for unknown reasons while the corrupt and underperforming ministers in cabinet are being left to continue with their corrupt acts and underperformance.

Meanwhile, Zambian DNA Spokesperson Spuki Mulemwa says his organization is appalled that some section of society is condemning President Lungu’s move to fire National Planning Development Minister Lucky Mulusa.

Mr. Mulemwa says President Lungu’s critics are offside to insinuate that the Head of State‘s move to fire Mr. Mulusa was wrong or in bad faith.