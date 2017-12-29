NCP worried that Lungu is most insulted leader in 2017

New Congress Party (NCP) President Pastor Peter Chanda has noted with concern that the Republican President Edgar Lungu is the most insulted leader in the ending year 2017.

Addressing journalists in Lusaka, Pastor Chanda says this kind of politics should remain in 2017 as politics of character assassination will not take the nation forward.

Pastor Chanda says leaders can argue on policies without insulting each other.

He says during the year under review, some politicians issued alarming statements which he says should be avoided come 2018.

Meanwhile, Pastor Chanda has called on the Minister of Agriculture to ensure that all the challenges surrounding the implementation of the e-voucher system are worked on.

And the NCP Leader has called on President Lungu to consider making reshuffles to his cabinet to ensure effective service delivery.