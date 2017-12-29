Government says it has engaged a mining company to reconstruct Lusaka City Market that was gutted this year.

Local Government Minister Vincent Mwale says the mining company will reconstruct the market using its own resources and government will not be required to incur any costs in the process.

Recently members of the public have donated millions of Kwacha towards the reconstruction of the market which was gutted early this year.

The Local Government Minister has however not disclosed what will happen to the money which has already been donated.

Mr. Mwale has also not disclosed the name of the mining company, but reiterates that government will do so when it concludes on the plan and model of the new market.

He has however disclosed that the market will be a 3 storey building with banking facilities, health care facilities and a nursery school for children whose parents will be trading in the market.