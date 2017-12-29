HEADLINES

PF Condemns UPND attacks on Isaac Mwanza

PF Media Director Sunday Chanda

The Patriotic Front (PF)  has condemned attacks by the  United Party for National Development (UPND) on the Young  African Leaders Initiative  (YALI) governance advisor Isaac Mwanza.

PF media director Sunday Chanda says attacks by the UPND cadres must be condemned by all well meaning Zambians.

Mr. Chanda says YALI has every right to hold any view and none of their members should be victimized by anyone, including the UPND.

He says YALI, like other civil society groups, does not owe any political party any duty to represent any particular view in a manner that one or more political parties find acceptable.

Mr. Chanda has since called  on the UPND leadership to condemn the attack perpetrated by their cadres against Mr. Mwanza.

He has further demanded  that UPND assures YALI’s officials safety otherwise they should take responsibility should anything happen to anyone of them.

He says  Patriotic Front is determined to lead by example in terms of tolerance and co-existence and  build on the gains of ‘One Zambia, One Nation’.

