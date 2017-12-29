PF Condemns UPND attacks on Isaac Mwanza

The Patriotic Front (PF) has condemned attacks by the United Party for National Development (UPND) on the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) governance advisor Isaac Mwanza.

PF media director Sunday Chanda says attacks by the UPND cadres must be condemned by all well meaning Zambians.

Mr. Chanda says YALI has every right to hold any view and none of their members should be victimized by anyone, including the UPND.

He says YALI, like other civil society groups, does not owe any political party any duty to represent any particular view in a manner that one or more political parties find acceptable.

Mr. Chanda has since called on the UPND leadership to condemn the attack perpetrated by their cadres against Mr. Mwanza.

He has further demanded that UPND assures YALI’s officials safety otherwise they should take responsibility should anything happen to anyone of them.

He says Patriotic Front is determined to lead by example in terms of tolerance and co-existence and build on the gains of ‘One Zambia, One Nation’.