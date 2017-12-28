SUVUCAL donates to Namuseche Chipata Central Correction Service

Support for Vulnerable Community and Active Leadership (SUVUCAL) has donated bags of mealie meal and other assorted items worthy nine thousand three hundred kwacha to Namuseche Chipata Central Correction Service in Eastern Province.

The donation was presented to Namuseche Chipata Central Correction Service by SUVUCAL officials.

SUVUCAL Founder Eugene Machona says his organisation is keen to do charity work in Zambia.

Mr. Machona has reaffirms his organisations commitment to always strive to supplement governments’ efforts and will find means and ways of supporting the needy sustainably.

Mr. Machona has since urged the Namuseche inmates not to despair but concentrate on transforming their minds and live a better life when they are set free.

Mr. Machona spent his Christmas holiday in Eastern Province and donated assorted items to babies at and Namuseche Chipata central correction service in Eastern Province worthy 25, 000.