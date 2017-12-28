Suspected UPND cadres attack Isaac Mwanza

Suspected UPND cadres this morning attacked Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) Governance Advisor Isaac Mwanza shortly after coming out from a live programme on Radio Phoenix in Lusaka.

About three UPND cadres were waiting for Mr. Mwanza outside the studios and one cadre held him in his shirt and asked him to warn YALI President Andrew Nthewewe that they are watching how they criticize UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema.

And Mr. Nthewewe has told QTV News that his organization will not be intimidated as it continues to offer checks and balances on both the ruling and opposition political parties.

Mr. Nthewewe says the UPND should be bold and avoid such kind of intimidation on stakeholders who are merely doing their work.

He says he is not moved with the attack on his Governance Advisor because they have faced such threats before even from government officials.