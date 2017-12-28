Sinkamba not startled by Mulusa’s dismissal

Opposition Green Party President Peter Sinkamba says the firing of former Minister of Planning Development Lucky Mulusa is not startling.

Mr. Sinkamba says it was inevitable considering that he had been asked by President Edgar Lungu to resign but he elected not do so.

The Green Party leader says for two months, the writing was on the wall that he would inevitably be relieved of his duties.

And Mr. Sinkamba has advised Mr. Mulusa and President Edgar Lungu to remain friends even if they part political company.

He says in life, there comes time when friends may choose to go separate ways.