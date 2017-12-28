Mabumba defends Zesco, ZRA

Energy Minister David Mabumba has refuted media reports suggesting that the power deficit the nation experienced in 2015 was due to the inefficiencies at ZESCO and Zambezi River Authority (ZRA).

Mr. Mabumba says the truth for those that still doubt is that the power deficit was attributed to climate change.

He says the water levels in both the Kariba Dam and Kafue hydro plants were below the required threshold and that caused reduced generation and resulted in loading shedding.

He states that the parliamentary committee on Energy at the time visited Kariba dam to assess the water situation.

Mr. Mabumba explains that Zesco and government made prudent decision to import emergency power at great costs which was sold at subsidized prices to cushion households and the industry otherwise the economy would have collapsed without that bold intervention.

He recalls that while the 2015 power deficit became a strategic challenge to economic growth, government turned that threat into an investment opportunity by fast tracking the completion of Ndola Energy, Maamba and Itezhi Tezhi power plants which added a total of 525mw to the grid.

The Energy Minister says the PF Government under President Edgar Lungu remains open to constructive criticism and that his door as Minister of Energy is open to those Zambians willing to contribute positively to the growth of the sector.