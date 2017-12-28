Health Minister invokes Public Health Act

Government through Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya has invoked the Public Health Act through signing the Statutory Instrument Number 79 in a bid to contain the Cholera outbreak.

The invocation of the Public Health Act means that there will be no trading of foods in Public places especially in areas which are heavily affected.

The Public Health Act provides for the prevention and suppression of diseases and generally to regulate all matters connected with public health such as Cholera outbreaks

Dr Chilufya says Shallow water wells and poor waste management in unplanned settlement has resulted in the outbreak of cholera and continues spreading in the affected areas.

Dr Chilufya has told a media briefing in Lusaka today that the country has recorded 1, 462 cumulative cases with a total of 38 deaths and 18 sporadic ones recorded outside Lusaka.

Dr. Chilufya has also closed the trading area known as BH market at Soweto market in Lusaka following the death of two people a security guard and a trader.

He says a surveillance point has been set up at Intercity Bus Terminus to determine cases and those found as a threat will not be allowed to travel.