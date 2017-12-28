EU, Medical Stores sign grant agreement of 4.8 million Euros

The European Union delegation in Zambia (EU) and Medical Stores Limited (MSL) have signed a grant agreement worth 4.8 million Euros to support the establishment of a central warehouse for processing medicines that meet international quality standards.

Speaking during the signature ceremony, EU Ambassador to Zambia Alessandro Mariani says the grant will significantly enhance MSL capacity and efficiency to store and distribute medicines, and more broadly assist MSL and the Ministry of Health to improve effectiveness and cost-efficiency of the pharmaceutical supply management system, which will ultimately benefit the health needs of the Zambian people.

He says it is crucial that this important investment contributes in a sustainable manner towards the improvement in availability and correct use of quality assured medicines.

Mr. Mariani says with EU financing under the 18 million Euros are supporting the Second Phase of the MSL Master plan for Extension of the Central Warehouse.

He explains that basides the construction of the warehouse, the two-year project will support the establishment of a storage space for hazardous goods, the renovation of existing stores and surroundings as well as the construction of the much needed infrastructures of the warehouse support units.

And Medical Stores Limited Managing Director, Chikuta Mbewe says this grant agreement is a major milestone for the institution as they had waited for the opportunity since 2013.

Mr. Mbewe says the grant agreement is an investment that belonged to the people of Zambia while also contributing towards the national development of the country.

The support to MSL is part of the broader 18 million Euros funded Health Systems Strengthening Programme (HSSP) which aims at improving the availability and use of good quality medicines for the people of Zambia.