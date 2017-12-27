Kanyama criminals attack Rwandese Shop owner, kills customer

A thirty three year old man of Kanyama was last evening murdered by criminals when they attacked a Rwandese national in his shop.

The criminals also went away with undisclosed amounts of money when they attacked the owner of the shop.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo tells QTV News that police in Kanyama received a report of Aggravated Robbery and Murder in which a Rwandese national aged 29 years of Kanyama Compound was yesterday attacked by criminals whilst in his shop and stole undisclosed amounts of money.

Ms Katongo says the Rwandese national sustained a deep cut on the back of the head.

Ms Katongo explains that the criminals further injured two clients who were in the shop identified as Mathews Mumba aged 33 who died on the spot after sustaining a deep cut on the back of the head and David Chiluba aged between 28 and 30 years who sustained a painful neck and is receiving treatment.

She says the incident happened at about 20:00 hours during the time when there were heavy rains.

She states that the body of the deceased is in UTH mortuary.

Ms Katongo furthermore states that the police have since instituted investigations into the matter.

Meanwhile, Rogers Mbewe of Garden house who was on the run after allegedly murdering his wife identified as Patricia Phiri has been apprehended.

Ms Katongo says the accused was apprehended by members of the public yesterday at about 19:00 hours and surrendered him to Plain View Police Station after he attempted to commit suicide by consuming doom.