Stigma poses obstacle to mental health care

Mental Health Foundation of Zambia President Portipher Gwai says stigma is the biggest obstacle to recovery, treatment and societal acceptance for people living with mental illness.

Mr. Gwai says there is need to fight stigma as it interferes with people getting treatment.

He has told Q-News that public stigma may also influence the beliefs and behaviors of those closes to individuals with mental illness.

Mr. Gwai says there is need to address the negative attitudes and prejudice associated with mental ill-health in the workplace, homes and community and spread the understanding of practices that support good mental health.

He has cautioned that everyone can be prone to mental illness and that prevention and seeking early treatment is paramount.