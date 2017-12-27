President Lungu fires Lucky Mulusa

President Edgar Lungu has fired National Planning and Development Minister Lucky Mulusa with immediate effect.

The Head of State has also revoked his nomination as Member of Parliament with immediate effect.

The President has not indicated the reasons why Mr. Mulusa has been fired.

This is contained in a brief statement issued to QTV News by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda.

Mr. Chanda says the decision is pursuant to the powers vested in the President under Article 92 (2) (e) of the Constitution of Zambia read with Section 26 of the Interpretations of the General Provisions Act, Chapter 2 of the Laws of Zambia.

Mr. Chanda says the Head of State has thanked Mr. Mulusa for the services he rendered to the country and wished him well in his future endevours.

Recently the former Minister of National Planning Development mocked the 42 fire tenders which government recently acquired at a cost of US$42 million, saying they look like wheelbarrows compared to the high-end fire truck which Liverpool City bought at the same price.

Mr. Mulusa who is a nominated member of parliament also laughed at how his fellow ministers were struggling to justify the cost of the fire trucks to the public.