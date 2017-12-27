PF has not failed people of Kabwe – Sunday Chanda

The ruling PF has called on the Ministry of Agriculture to speed up registering the affected farmers under the e-voucher system across the country.

The ruling party says this clarion call is in line with the objectives on agriculture of the PF 2016-2021 manifesto which assures food security and a rewarding environment for hardworking farmers.

PF Media Director Sunday Chanda says the unfortunate slippages in the implementation of the e-Voucher must and will be resolved.

Mr. Chanda says these slippages have been exacerbated by cartels of dishonest extension Officers in the farming input distribution system who had previously exploited and abused the FISP to their advantage.

He says these cartels in many cases have conspired with some co-operatives in frustrating the e-Voucher system for government reintroduce the FISP, a system they exploited, disadvantaging farmers.

Mr. Chanda says there is no doubt however that once successfully implemented e-Voucher will drastically reduce theft of farming inputs and eliminate ghost farmers.

And Mr. Chanda has assured that Kabwe, like other parts of Zambia, falls heir to the development goals of the 2016-2021 election manifesto.

He tells QTV News via telephone that the ruling Party will fulfill its electoral assurances to the ten provinces without leaving any place, including Kabwe, behind.