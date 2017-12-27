Kapesa family admitted to UTH after consuming Munkoyo

A family of 5 from Kapesa village in Mungule area has been admitted to the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) after consuming Munkoyo.

UTH Public Relations Officer Natalie Mashikolo says among them four are children 1 female aged 3 years, 3 males aged 2 years, 6 years and 8 years and one pregnant woman.

She tells QTV News that unfortunately the pregnant women lost her child but could not state whether the Munkoyo is the cause of this misfortune.

Ms Mashikolo says the victims are currently receiving treatment and are in a stable condition.

She says this happened yesterday.

Ms Mashikolo has also disclosed that the hospital was also relatively quiet during the festive season with no road traffic accident victims admitted.