Chief Lundu urges govt to address e-voucher hitches

Chief Lundu of the Senge speaking people of Chama District in Muchinga Province has queried that the current extremely slow pace of e-voucher registration has frustrated the farmers who have either not planted due to lack of seed or will have their crops destroyed due to lack of fertilizer.

The Traditional Leader has also commended the Patriotic Front government for implementing the E-voucher system in the country.

Speaking when Shiwang’andu Member of Parliament Stephen Kampyongo paid a courtesy on Him at His palace, Chief Lundu said the program is excellent and will go a long way in actively responding to the individual needs of farmers across the country.

He says previously, very few farmers used to benefit but with the coming of the E-voucher system, no ghost farmer will exist on the lists thereby allowing each farmer to individually have adequate access to their inputs.

Chief Lundu says in the past when farmers were made to form cooperatives, most of their farming inputs used to be stolen by some officers leaving them without anything.

The Traditional Leader has since called on government to ensure that the process of registering the farmers is expedited.

And Shiwang’andu Member of Parliament Steven Kampyongo applauded the Chief for nodding the E-voucher system stating that it gives him much pleasure as Member of Parliament to learn that traditional leaders have taken keen interest in the Implementation of the System.

Mr. Kampyongo further appealed to Chief Lundu to be on the lookout and report any extension Officer trying to frustrate the system because they are not happy that the implementation of the E-Voucher system leaves no room for them to steal.