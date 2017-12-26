Suspected PF Cadres attempt to disrupt Tayali’s meeting with Health Minister

Suspected PF cadres this morning stormed Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya’s office to disrupt the meeting with Economic and Equity Party President Chilufya Tayali as he engaged the minister over the procurement of ambulances worth $288,000.

The cadres threatened to manhandle the EPP Leader when he went to petition the Health Minister not to procure 50 ambulances at $288,000.

Mr. Tayali told Q news that he does not want government to go ahead with the procurement, as the price is exorbitant.

Mr. Tayali says he engaged the minister so that he rescinds his decision.

After a couple of hours in the minister’s office, Mr. Tayali said the meeting was not fruitful, because suspected cadres stormed the office to disrupt the meeting.

Security at the Ministry of Health letter alerted journalists who were present to leave, for their safety, as Mr. Tayali was still locked up in the minister’s office.

Mr. Tayali has however hinted that the meeting has been unfruitful amid fears that he was going to be attacked by suspected Patriotic Front cadres.

By broadcast time, Mr. Tayali was still stuck in the minister’s office, amid fears of being clobbered.