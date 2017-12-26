Mental Health Foundation of Zambia President Portipher Gwai says over 1500 are suffering from mental health problems in Zambia.

Mr. Gwai says the number of 18 to 35 year old women with a common mental disorder.

has attributed these mental health problems to schizophrenia, depression, anxiety disorders, HIV related mental health problems, alcohol and drugs abuse induced mental illness among other problems.

He says mental health is neglected in Africa including Zambia, because most of mental health services are localized at chainama hospital and almost absent in primary health care settings making it difficult to access for those who are in remote areas.

Mr. Gwai says not only that people who have mental health problems also suffer from stigma due a lot of people are illiterate about mental health, making the society hostile for them to live in.