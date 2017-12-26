Levy Mwanawasa Teaching Hospital to be opened in first quarter of 2018

Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya says preparations for the opening of the new 3, 000 capacity medical University that will be under the Levy Mwanawasa Teaching Hospital is expected to take place in the first quarter of 2018.

Speaking when he toured the facility which is 90 percent completed, Dr Chilufya said the new medical school will help increase the number of health specialist from the current 200 to over 500 by 2021.

The minister says the new medical school will have state of the art infrastructure and equipment that will be next to none and will help in ensuring for universal health coverage for Zambians.

He has since disclosed that the ministry of health has already secured highly trained lecturers to teach at the school.