Govt will prioritize job creation in 2018 – Mulusa

Minister of National Development Planning Lucky Mulusa says his Ministry will prioritise job creation in the year 2018.

The Minister states that this will help reduce poverty levels that currently stand around 50%.

Mr. Mulusa says Zambia has about half of its population aged below the age of 40 and therefore it is important to take advantage of the country’s youthful population by engaging them in viable employment.

He has explained that this will be done through the creation of farming blocks such as the Kalungwishi Farming block were US$393 million has already been supported by the Ministry.

Mr. Mulusa furthermore explains that his Ministry will also use the Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission to promote production of products that have quick wins in creating jobs and entrepreneurial growth.

He adds that CEEC will be supported to fund youths through guarantee schemes to ensure that the loans are secured and as many youth as possible benefit.

This is contained in a statement issued to QTV News by Ministry of National Development Planning Public Relations Officer Sikabele Chikuba.