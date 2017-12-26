Eminem’s Daughter Posts Sexy Picture For Her Birthday

(AllHipHop News) Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade Scott Mathers sent the internet into a frenzy over the holiday weekend.
The 21-year- old, who has been the subject of numerous Eminem songs, including “Castle” his new album Revival, posted a revealing picture of herself on her Instagram page.
The photo features Hailie in a sheer, see-through top, with a little bit of underboob exposed.
The sexy picture, which she shared with her 714,000 followers, is meant to celebrate Hailie’s birthday, because she turns 22 on December 25th.