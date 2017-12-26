Bwana Mukubwa MP wants more schools in his constituency

Patriotic Front (PF) Bwana Mukubwa Member of Parliament Dr. Jonas Chanda says it is totally unacceptable and frustrating for Bwana Mkubwa Constituency with a population of over 150, 000 people to only have one government high school – Caritas Secondary School in Ndeke Township.

Dr. Chanda says all other schools in Mushili, Kansengu, Bonano, Kaloko, Chichele, Munkulungwe, Kantolomba and Kavu only go up grade 7 or grade 9 levels, a tragic situation that makes many pupils to drop out of school and resort to beer drinking, drug abuse, transactional sex, crime and other social vices.

Dr Chanda bemoans the fact that of the four constituencies in Ndola, Bwana Mkubwa is the least developed in education and all other sectors like health, roads, water and sanitation and security.

He reiterates that Bwana Mkubwa Constituency therefore needs special and prioritised attention from development planners across all government ministries, especially Education, Health, Infrastructure, and Water and Sanitation.

Dr Chanda has also disclosed that over the past one year he has closely engaged Minister of General Education Dr Dennis Wanchinga and his Permanent Secretary Henry Tukombe to help upgrade basic schools into fully fledged high schools reaching up to grade 12 level, and for the Ministry to assist in construction of new secondary schools in the constituency.