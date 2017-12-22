PF cautions ‘NDC Political Consultant’ Kambwili

The ruling Patriotic Front has cautioned National Democratic Congress (NDC) officials to desist from politics of provocation and character assassination.

PF Media Director Sunday Chanda is cautioning NDC Political Consultant Chishimba Kambwili and the opposition in general to engage in politics devoid of character assassination, hate speech and inciting one tribe or one party against another if the country is to consolidate the democratic gains made so far.

Mr. Chanda says not all of the millions who believe in President Lungu’s development agenda for Zambia will take kindly to Mr. Kambwili’s insults on the Head of State.

He says Zambians are demanding for mature politics and will not settle for anything less.

Mr Chanda says the leaderships of political parties must ensure their respective campaign machineries focus on selling brilliant and positive life changing ideas and policies to the electorate as opposed to preaching hatred and bitterness.