Implementation of e-voucher system chaotic – UPND

The opposition UPND has advised the government to start working out modalities of importing maize from neighboring countries in anticipation of poor maize yields next year.

UPND Chairman for Rural Reconstruction and Development Moono Mapani says this is in view of the chaotic implementation of the e-voucher coupled with the outbreak of the fall army worms in certain parts of the country.

Mr Mapani says almost 90 percent of rural farmers have not yet received inputs because they have not been paid by the FRA while others have still not received their e-voucher cards.

Mr. Mapani says the 2017/2018 farming season is a disaster in waiting because of how the minister of agriculture has mismanaged the e-voucher under the Farmer Input Support Programme.